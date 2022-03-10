Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Nasdaq comprises approximately 1.1% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.38% of Nasdaq worth $132,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 102,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,529,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,157. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.74 and a 200-day moving average of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $142.35 and a one year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

