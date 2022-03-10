Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,004 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.07% of Intuit worth $125,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 17.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 113.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after acquiring an additional 80,195 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $4,633,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Intuit by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $12.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $452.37. 1,756,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $533.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $576.74. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.62.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

