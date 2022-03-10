Pendal Group Ltd Grows Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 13,206.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,355 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $72,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,522,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,669,000 after acquiring an additional 135,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,523,000 after acquiring an additional 562,791 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,957,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,674. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $155.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

