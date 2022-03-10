Pendal Group Ltd Grows Stock Position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248,194 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.65% of Azul worth $36,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Azul by 1,051.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after buying an additional 969,589 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Azul by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 783,816 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Azul by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,099,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,117,000 after buying an additional 242,185 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Azul by 27.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 891,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after buying an additional 191,148 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Azul by 24.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 158,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,654. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Azul S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. The company’s revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

