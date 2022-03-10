Pendal Group Ltd Has $103.72 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,337,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401,750 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.96% of Henry Schein worth $103,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,321. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.61. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.98 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

