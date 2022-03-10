Pendal Group Ltd Has $140.13 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 1.1% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.11% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $140,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,770,000 after acquiring an additional 580,099 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,166,000 after acquiring an additional 370,592 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,232,000 after acquiring an additional 323,623 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after acquiring an additional 226,262 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,336 shares of company stock worth $16,490,281 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

EL traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.23 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.