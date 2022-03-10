Pendal Group Ltd Has $157.21 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,642 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.3% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Micron Technology worth $157,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 45.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,120,000 after buying an additional 267,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after buying an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after buying an additional 87,829 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 110.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Micron Technology stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.72. 21,575,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,661,547. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

