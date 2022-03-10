Pendal Group Ltd Has $202.27 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108,272 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.6% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $202,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $538.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,780. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.63 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $578.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

