Pendal Group Ltd Has $28.82 Million Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.94% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $28,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of WTM stock traded down $11.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,051.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,963. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $978.51 and a 12 month high of $1,243.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,037.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1,058.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.74.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 49.54%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.12%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

