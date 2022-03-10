Pendal Group Ltd Has $31.93 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278,612 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in American Tower by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.60.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $232.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,228. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $205.66 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.73 and a 200-day moving average of $267.05.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

