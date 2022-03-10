Pendal Group Ltd Has $33.89 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 433,353 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of CMS Energy worth $33,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

CMS traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,739,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,187. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.53. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $67.63.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

