Pendal Group Ltd Increases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 975,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,684 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of Agilent Technologies worth $155,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 25.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,157,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,464,000 after buying an additional 441,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 335.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have recently commented on A. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.33. 1,919,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,096. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.40. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.28 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.