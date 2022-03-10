Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the period. Morningstar makes up 1.2% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 1.02% of Morningstar worth $151,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.89, for a total transaction of $3,004,727.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total value of $5,496,265.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,782 shares of company stock valued at $52,555,677. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded down $6.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,635. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

