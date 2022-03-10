Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 24,592 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 1.87% of Chart Industries worth $108,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 564.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 37,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.88. 624,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,371. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 116.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.64.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.