Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 697.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,823,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,218,455 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.3% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $161,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.96. 11,797,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,068,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $539.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.84. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $98.62 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

