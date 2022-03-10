Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,019 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $30,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.70. 1,610,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

