Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,686,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,283,129 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 1.07% of CEMEX worth $106,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 251,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after buying an additional 26,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CEMEX by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 377,976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CEMEX by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,565,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after buying an additional 851,678 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CEMEX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,493,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,548,000 after buying an additional 85,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

CEMEX stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.73. 7,608,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,097,856. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

