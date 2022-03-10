Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 1.2% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Lam Research worth $153,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $20.24 on Thursday, reaching $497.07. 1,110,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,115. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $479.05 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $607.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $613.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,737 shares of company stock worth $8,178,989 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.