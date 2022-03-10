Pendal Group Ltd Sells 11,500 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.76% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $122,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,165. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.46 and its 200 day moving average is $120.83.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.