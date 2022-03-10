Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,154,126 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,626,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154,126 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up about 1.5% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 1.22% of Liberty Global worth $186,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $24.61. 2,003,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,251. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

