Pendal Group Ltd Sells 136,582 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,690 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 136,582 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $30,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,047.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,076.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,185,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $91,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,623,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,691,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

