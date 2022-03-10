Pendal Group Ltd Sells 137,096 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,096 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $32,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,101,000 after acquiring an additional 61,565 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

RY traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $108.28. 902,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,850. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $91.14 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.32. The stock has a market cap of $153.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.75.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

