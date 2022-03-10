Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,574,503 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,574,503 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.14% of Progressive worth $83,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 69.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Progressive by 69.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Progressive by 190.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.67. 1,932,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,073. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.05%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,831 shares of company stock worth $7,542,869. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

