Pendal Group Ltd Sells 180,128 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,128 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.08% of Dollar General worth $45,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.08. 1,174,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,635. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $240.14.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.79.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.