Pendal Group Ltd Sells 235,538 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 235,538 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.07% of Motorola Solutions worth $29,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,713.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.30. The stock had a trading volume of 776,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.43 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.