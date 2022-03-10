Pendal Group Ltd Sells 245,674 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 245,674 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.58% of Arch Capital Group worth $99,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.20. 1,908,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,691. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $49.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.