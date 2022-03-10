Pendal Group Ltd Sells 503,369 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,630,933 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 503,369 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.32% of Barrick Gold worth $106,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,709,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $66,954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 65,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 108,138 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.49. 27,062,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,163,316. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

