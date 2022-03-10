Pendal Group Ltd Sells 58,113 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,113 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.45% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $25,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AQUA traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.23. 552,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,162. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.