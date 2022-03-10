Pendal Group Ltd Sells 6,383 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.38% of Keysight Technologies worth $143,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.49. The stock had a trading volume of 858,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,020. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cullen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $1,375,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $8,820,387 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

