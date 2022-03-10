Pendal Group Ltd Sells 66,216 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,216 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.07% of Anthem worth $82,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ANTM stock traded up $7.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $473.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,411. The company has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $450.89 and its 200-day moving average is $421.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.85 and a 1 year high of $477.47.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 18.28%.
In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.40.
Anthem Profile
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
