Pendal Group Ltd Sells 66,216 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,216 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.07% of Anthem worth $82,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM stock traded up $7.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $473.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,411. The company has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $450.89 and its 200-day moving average is $421.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.85 and a 1 year high of $477.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 18.28%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.40.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.