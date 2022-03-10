Pendal Group Ltd Sells 766,421 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 766,421 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.37% of M&T Bank worth $73,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in M&T Bank by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in M&T Bank by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 6,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.89.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

