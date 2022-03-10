Pendal Group Ltd Sells 89,752 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,407,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,752 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial accounts for about 1.2% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.55% of CNH Industrial worth $143,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNHI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.81. 5,354,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,324,575. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

