Pendal Group Ltd Sells 954,366 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 954,366 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.16% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $52,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

PEG traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,985,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,555. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.70, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -158.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

