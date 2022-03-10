Pendal Group Ltd Sells 9,707 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,707 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.12% of Ryanair worth $27,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 29.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 106.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($22.83) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.05.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $80.29. The stock had a trading volume of 707,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,654. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $74.12 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $108.99.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

