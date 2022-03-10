Pendal Group Ltd Sells 978,468 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 978,468 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.24% of Sempra Energy worth $100,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3,070.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,691 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 16,546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,580,000 after acquiring an additional 350,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,951,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SRE traded up $2.98 on Thursday, hitting $155.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,662. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $155.37.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.06%.
SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.
In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $860,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra Energy (Get Rating)
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
