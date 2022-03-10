Pendal Group Ltd Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of United Rentals worth $116,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in United Rentals by 105.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 2,062.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $5.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $321.25. 439,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,792. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.22. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.59 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

