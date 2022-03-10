Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.42. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Pentair by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after buying an additional 4,172,259 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $117,523,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after acquiring an additional 971,852 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Pentair by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,887,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,845,000 after purchasing an additional 675,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Pentair by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,763,000 after purchasing an additional 622,569 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

