Peony (PNY) Market Capitalization Achieves $47.10 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $47.10 million and approximately $220,997.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 150,738,978 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

