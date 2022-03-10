Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Tops $31.32 on Exchanges

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $438,486.93 and $981.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.32 or 0.00079960 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033686 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00103412 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.