Persimmon (LON:PSN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,180.16

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,180.16 ($28.57) and last traded at GBX 2,181 ($28.58), with a volume of 224207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,335 ($30.59).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.58) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,440 ($45.07) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.48) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($46.25) to GBX 3,580 ($46.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,130.83 ($41.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,489.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,657.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $110.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 0.95%.

In related news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($33.53) per share, with a total value of £99,980.13 ($131,001.22).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

