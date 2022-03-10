Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,796.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($39.77) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($42.82) to GBX 2,897 ($37.96) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.76) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Persimmon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

OTCMKTS PSMMY traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.08. The company had a trading volume of 43,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,290. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average is $72.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.2842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%.

About Persimmon (Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.