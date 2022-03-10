Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the February 13th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PRTDF remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Petro Matad has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Petro Matad (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petro Matad (PRTDF)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.