Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the February 13th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PRTDF remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Petro Matad has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

About Petro Matad (Get Rating)

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.