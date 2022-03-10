Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,648,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795,513 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up 1.3% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.22% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $160,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,428,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,286,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

