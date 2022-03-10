PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.82

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.82 and traded as low as $1.58. PetVivo shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 60,043 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.90.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). PetVivo had a negative return on equity of 100.42% and a negative net margin of 5,480.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETV. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PetVivo during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PetVivo during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PetVivo in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetVivo in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of PetVivo in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

