Phala.Network (PHA) Price Tops $0.69 on Exchanges

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

