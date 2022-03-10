Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Reaches $0.0526 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $150,628.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0526 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043404 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.36 or 0.06597793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,069.81 or 0.99743864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041925 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,808,400 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.