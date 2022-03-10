Phantomx (PNX) Hits Market Cap of $24,897.34

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $24,897.34 and $6.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.18 or 0.00266340 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003845 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00032462 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.74 or 0.00576686 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

