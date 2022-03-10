Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Lowered by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,323,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762,286 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Philip Morris International worth $125,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,099,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,018. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.34. The company has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

