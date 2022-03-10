Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Philip Morris International has raised its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Philip Morris International has a dividend payout ratio of 70.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

NYSE PM opened at $93.05 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $144.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.34.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,434,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,452 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

