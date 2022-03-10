Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Philip Morris International has raised its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Philip Morris International has a dividend payout ratio of 70.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.
NYSE PM opened at $93.05 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $144.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.34.
PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.
In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,434,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,452 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
