Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Shares Down 2.1%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Rating) shares were down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.60). Approximately 182,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 334,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.62).

The stock has a market capitalization of £55.87 million and a PE ratio of -76.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 57.44.

Phoenix Copper Company Profile (LON:PXC)

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property. The company also holds 100% interest in the Redcastle property consisting 30 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 600 acres, and Bighorn property consisting 29 unpatented claims covering 580 acres located in Idaho; Red Star project located in Mackay, Idah; and Navarre Creek property covering 2,420 acres located in Custer County, Idaho.

